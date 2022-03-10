Kremlin vows a response to 'economic war' waged by US

LONDON • The Kremlin yesterday accused the United States of declaring an economic war on Russia and put Washington on notice that it was considering its response to a ban on Russian oil and energy.

In Ukraine, there were limited signs of progress in evacuating hundreds of thousands of civilians despite a promised Russian ceasefire to let them flee from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, among other besieged cities.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is due for talks today with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has brought upon the Russian economy its gravest crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, after the West imposed heavy sanctions on almost the entire Russian financial and corporate system.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov yesterday cast the West's sanctions as a hostile act that has roiled global markets.

"You see the hostile bacchanalia, which the West has sown - and that... forces us to think seriously," Mr Peskov said. "Russia is going to do what is necessary to defend its interests. The United States definitely has declared economic war against Russia."

Asked about the Kremlin's comments, White House deputy national security adviser Daleep Singh said: "This is a brutal and needless war of aggression. We have said all along, if the aggression escalates, so will the costs."

The price of Brent oil hit US$139 on Monday, its highest since 2008.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet officials today to discuss minimising the impact of the sanctions.

Russia's ruling party, United Russia, meanwhile, said a government commission had approved the first step towards nationalising the property of foreign firms that leave the country.

Russia yesterday also called on the US to explain what Moscow claims was a military biological programme in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said evidence of the alleged programme involving plague and anthrax was uncovered by Russia during its "military operation" in Ukraine.

The Pentagon has dismissed the Russian claims as "absurd misinformation". Ukrainian officials also denied the allegations.

REUTERS