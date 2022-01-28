Kremlin sees some room for dialogue after US urges de-escalation

MOSCOW • The Kremlin yesterday said there was room to continue dialogue with the United States, but that it looked clear Russia's main security demands had not been taken into account by Washington.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would not rush to draw conclusions after the US formally responded on Wednesday to its proposals for a redrawing of post-Cold War security arrangements in Europe.

Describing tensions on the continent as reminiscent of the Cold War, Mr Peskov said it would take time for Moscow to review Washington's response. He added that it was in both Moscow's and Washington's interests to continue dialogue, although he said remarks from the US and Nato about Russia's main demands being unacceptable did not leave a lot of room for optimism.

"Based on what our colleagues said (on Wednesday) it's absolutely clear that on the main categories outlined in those draft documents... we cannot say that our thoughts have been taken into account or a willingness has been shown to take our concerns into account," Mr Peskov said. "But we won't rush with our assessments."

In separate comments, Russia's top diplomat said there was hope of starting serious dialogue, but only on secondary questions and not on the fundamental ones, Russian news agencies reported.

President Vladimir Putin will decide on Russia's next steps regarding written responses from the US and Nato handed over on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying.

In the written response, the US had repeated its commitment to upholding Nato's "open-door" policy while offering a "principled and pragmatic evaluation" of the Kremlin's concerns, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Mr Blinken also spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about Ukraine on Wednesday, highlighting the global security and economic risks that could stem from further Russian aggression, the US State Department said.

Yesterday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia is likely to remain on a diplomatic track with his country and the West for at least two weeks following de-escalation talks in Paris.

"Nothing has changed, this is the bad news," he said of the session in Paris, where Moscow held security talks with diplomats from Ukraine, France and Germany on Wednesday. "The good news is that advisers agreed to meet in Berlin in two weeks, which means Russia for the next two weeks is likely to remain on the diplomatic track," he said at a news briefing in Copenhagen.

The so-called "Normandy" talks in Paris were seen as a step towards defusing broader tensions in a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine that risks becoming a full-scale war.

