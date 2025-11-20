Straitstimes.com header logo

Kremlin says Vladimir Putin does not use AI himself, but that officials who work for him do

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Togo's President of the Council of Ministers Faure Gnassingbe (not pictured) at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia November 19, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Pool

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin does not use artificial intelligence tools himself, but officials who work for him do, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that the Kremlin used AI tools to help sort through citizens' questions during Putin's annual question-and-answer event.

Putin on Wednesday called for a national task force to coordinate Russia's work on homegrown generative artificial intelligence models, which he said were vital to preserving Russian sovereignty.

An AI-powered robot danced for Putin on Wednesday at an exhibition put on by Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, designed to showcase the company's technological advances. REUTERS

