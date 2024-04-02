Kremlin says visit by Venezuela's Maduro is in works

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow, Russia December 7, 2023. Sputnik/Sergei Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores arrive for the 8th Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit, in Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 1, 2024. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS/ File photo
Updated
Apr 02, 2024, 06:17 PM
Published
Apr 02, 2024, 06:17 PM

MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a visit by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Russia was being prepared, a sign of continued close ties between the two major oil-producing nations which are both at odds with the United States.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the visit was at "a high degree of preparation", and that all that remained was to agree a date.

Venezuela has in recent years maintained close relations with Russia, offering Moscow a degree of diplomatic support for its campaign in Ukraine.

Russia has supported Maduro's government amid an extended confrontation with the United States and prolonged domestic unrest. REUTERS

