Kremlin says U.S. intelligence perception of Putin's aims as reported by Reuters is wrong

MOSCOW, Dec 22 - The Kremlin said on Monday that if U.S. intelligence believed that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to capture all of Ukraine and reclaim parts of Europe that were once part of the Soviet Union, then U.S. intelligence was wrong.

Reuters cited six unidentified sources as saying that U.S. intelligence reports continue to warn that Putin has not abandoned what it said was his aim of capturing all of Ukraine and reclaiming parts of Europe that once were part of the Soviet Union, including NATO members.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow did not know how reliable the sources quoted by Reuters were, but that if the report was accurate then the U.S. intelligence conclusions were wrong.

"This is absolutely not true," Peskov said of the U.S. intelligence conclusions as reported by Reuters. REUTERS