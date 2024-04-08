Kremlin says Ukrainian attacks on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant are very dangerous

Updated
Apr 08, 2024, 05:29 PM
Published
Apr 08, 2024, 05:29 PM

MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Monday that Ukrainian drone attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station were very dangerous.

"This is a very dangerous provocation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This is a very dangerous practice that has very, very bad negative consequences in the long term. Unfortunately, the Kyiv regime continues its terrorist activity."

Russia said Ukraine struck the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station controlled by Russian forces three times on Sunday and demanded the West respond, though Kyiv said it had nothing to do with the attacks. REUTERS

