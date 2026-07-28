Kremlin says the government is monitoring situation with Wildberries retailer after Ukrainian attacks

A crater near the remains of the Wildberries warehouse that burned down after a recent Ukrainian drone attack in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the city of Elektrostal in the Moscow region, Russia July 23, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

MOSCOW, July 28 - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the Russian government was monitoring the situation with e-commerce giant Wildberries after Ukrainian drone attacks on its warehouses across the country, but that no decisions to intervene had yet been taken.

Asked if the government was considering providing state aid to Wildberries and its sellers who have suffered losses as a result of the attacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov praised the retailer for how it had responded so far.

"You know, this company took the rather unprecedented step of announcing its decision to provide assistance to sellers and those who had their goods in warehouses, even though - strictly speaking - the company had no such obligation. This, of course, deserves the highest praise," Peskov told reporters.

"As for assistance to the company, overall this situation is, of course, being monitored by the government. Discussions are taking place, but no specific decisions have yet been taken on this matter," he said. REUTERS