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Kremlin says Russia did not free US citizen Stephen Hubbard in exchange for a Russian war blogger

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US special envoy Steve Witkoff (centre) and Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev (left) attend a meeting with Stephen Hubbard (right) in St Petersburg, Russia, on Oct 21.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff (centre) and Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev (left) attend a meeting with Stephen Hubbard (right) in St Petersburg, Russia, on Oct 21.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • The Kremlin denied Russia freed US citizen Stephen Hubbard in a swap for Russian war blogger Mikhail Zvinchuk.
  • Putin said Hubbard, 74, was released on 21 October as a “humanitarian goodwill gesture” after being held since 2022.
  • Trump said he asked Putin to free Hubbard and that Russia wanted nothing in return; Peskov called swap claims false.

AI generated

MOSCOW – The Kremlin denied on Oct 23 that Russia had released American national Stephen Hubbard from prison in exchange for the recent release of a Russian war blogger detained in Montenegro.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Oct 21 that Hubbard, a 74-year-old US citizen held in Russian custody since 2022, had been freed in what the Kremlin called a humanitarian goodwill gesture.

US President Donald Trump said he had asked Putin to free Hubbard and that Russia had not asked for anything or anyone in return for letting the retired US school teacher return home.

But some of Trump’s domestic opponents have suggested that Hubbard may have been freed in connection with the case of Mikhail Zvinchuk, a high-profile Russian war blogger who was briefly detained in Montenegro earlier in October before being let go.

Asked to comment on that allegation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters it was false.

“That’s not right,” said Peskov. REUTERS

More on this topic
Russia frees retired US school teacher Stephen Hubbard in goodwill gesture as Putin meets Witkoff
American pleads guilty in Russia to fighting for Ukraine: Report
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.