Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Kremlin says Russia did not free US citizen Stephen Hubbard in exchange for a Russian war blogger

US special envoy Steve Witkoff (centre) and Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev (left) attend a meeting with Stephen Hubbard (right) in St Petersburg, Russia, on Oct 21.

MOSCOW – The Kremlin denied on Oct 23 that Russia had released American national Stephen Hubbard from prison in exchange for the recent release of a Russian war blogger detained in Montenegro.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Oct 21 that Hubbard, a 74-year-old US citizen held in Russian custody since 2022, had been freed in what the Kremlin called a humanitarian goodwill gesture.

US President Donald Trump said he had asked Putin to free Hubbard and that Russia had not asked for anything or anyone in return for letting the retired US school teacher return home.

But some of Trump’s domestic opponents have suggested that Hubbard may have been freed in connection with the case of Mikhail Zvinchuk, a high-profile Russian war blogger who was briefly detained in Montenegro earlier in October before being let go.

Asked to comment on that allegation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters it was false.

“That’s not right,” said Peskov. REUTERS