Kremlin says Putin-Xi-Trump meeting in China will have major impact on global affairs

MOSCOW, Nov 16 - The Kremlin said on Monday that a planned meeting in China on Thursday between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump will have a major impact on global affairs.

The three leaders are due to sit down together at the same time as China hosts a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters the meeting would take place at the Chinese leader's official residence.

"The significance and symbolism of this meeting cannot be overstated. It is the first such meeting of its kind. It has been agreed that it should be structured in the spirit of the mutual understanding and alliance between our three countries during the Second World War, with an emphasis on our countries’ cooperation in the establishment of the United Nations," said Ushakov.

"In other words, all three parties are prepared, building on these highly positive and constructive aspects, to hold a fruitful and substantive discussion which, we believe, should have a significant impact on the development of the international situation as a whole.” REUTERS