Kremlin says Xi, Trump and Putin may hold a trilateral meeting at next APEC summit
- Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed a possible trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump, and Xi at the upcoming APEC summit.
- All three leaders are expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.
- The White House has not yet commented on the potential meeting, reported from Bishkek during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation gathering.
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MOSCOW - Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Sept 1 that Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping may hold a trilateral meeting at the next summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.
Asked on state TV about the possibility of such a meeting, Ushakov said: “This issue was discussed, yes.”
He said all three leaders were expected to attend the summit, adding: “And if it turns out as has been said, then the three of them will be able to have a meeting.”
Ushakov was speaking from Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, where Putin and Xi had attended a gathering of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter. REUTERS