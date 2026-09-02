Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Kremlin says Xi, Trump and Putin may hold a trilateral meeting at next APEC summit

(From left) US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin may meet at the next summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

MOSCOW - Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Sept 1 that Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping may hold a trilateral meeting at the next summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

Asked on state TV about the possibility of such a meeting, Ushakov said: “This issue was discussed, yes.”

He said all three leaders were expected to attend the summit, adding: “And if it turns out as has been said, then the three of them will be able to have a meeting.”

Ushakov was speaking from Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, where Putin and Xi had attended a gathering of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter. REUTERS