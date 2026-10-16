Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Kremlin says Putin told Pope Leo he backs Vatican idea to help civilians in Oleshky

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) National Public Organisation and participants in its 21st Congress and Forum via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, October 15, 2026. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo

MOSCOW, Oct 16 - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Pope Leo in a phone call on Friday that he supported a Vatican initiative to help deliver supplies to civilians in the Russian-controlled town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine and was ready to cooperate on the matter.

The Vatican said earlier on Friday that Leo had urged Putin to agree to a truce to allow the entry of first aid and food supplies into the town and to permit a voluntary evacuation of the civilian population.

Russia and Ukraine both accuse each other of blocking supplies to the population of the town which Ukrainian forces want to retake.

"The Vatican’s intention to help create the conditions necessary to ensure the safety of the town’s population and to organise vital supplies has been supported," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"It has been agreed to cooperate on this matter." REUTERS