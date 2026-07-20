Kremlin says it would welcome Rubio-Lavrov contacts at ASEAN event

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio talk as they attend a press conference held by U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin following their meeting to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

MOSCOW, July 20 - The Kremlin said on Monday that it would welcome contacts between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Manila this week where members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are gathering.

Rubio, who is in Manila from July 19-23, said at the weekend he would be ready to meet Lavrov on the sidelines of ASEAN-related events, but that he was not sure if such a meeting had been finalised.

Asked on Monday about the possibility of such a meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated Moscow was in favour of the two top diplomats meeting.

"Contacts through the ministries of foreign affairs and diplomatic channels are of course largely of a technical nature, but if there were to be contact at the level of foreign ministers, we would certainly welcome it," Peskov told reporters.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, told the RIA state news agency later on Monday that officials were working on setting up a possible meeting between Lavrov and Rubio on the sidelines of the ASEAN events. REUTERS