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Kremlin says it is considering US invitation for Putin to join G20 meeting

Sept 23 - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Wednesday that Russia would consider the invitation extended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for President Vladimir Putin to attend a G20 meeting later this year in the United States.

"We saw the reports in the media and the statements by the secretary of state. We are grateful and appreciative for this invitation," Russian news agencies quoted Peskov as saying.

"We will make a decision and work through it via diplomatic channels."

Rubio, speaking after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said he hoped Putin would accept the invitation, adding that the occasion would serve as an opportunity for Putin to speak to US President Donald Trump.

The G20 meeting is scheduled for December in Florida. REUTERS