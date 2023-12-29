Kremlin says it has a list of Western assets to be seized if Russian assets are confiscated

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
MOSCOW - Russia has a list of Western assets that would be seized if G7 leaders decide to confiscate $300 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets, the Kremlin said on Friday.

G7 leaders will discuss a new legal theory that would enable the seizure of the frozen Russian assets when they meet in February, two sources familiar with the plans and a British official said on Thursday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that any such move by the West would violate international law, and would undermine both the global financial system and the world economy.

Peskov told reporters that Russia had analysed potential retaliatory steps.

When asked if there was a list of assets that Russia could seize, Peskov said: "There is".

He declined to detail what assets were on the list.

Around $300 billion of Russian central bank assets are currently frozen in the West. Though the central bank has not detailed exactly which assets have been frozen, most of the bonds and deposits are denominated in euros as well as some in U.S. dollars and British pounds. REUTERS

