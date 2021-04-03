Kremlin says any Nato troop deployment to Ukraine would further raise tensions

MOSCOW • The Kremlin yesterday said that any deployment of Nato troops to Ukraine would lead to further tensions near Russia's borders and force Moscow to take extra measures to ensure the country's own security.

Nato had voiced concern on Thursday over what it said was a big Russian military build-up near eastern Ukraine after Moscow warned that a serious escalation in the conflict in Ukraine's Donbass region could "destroy" Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the situation at the contact line in eastern Ukraine between Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatist forces was quite frightening, adding that multiple "provocations" were taking place in the area.

United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Taran, the Pentagon said.

Unverified social media footage has suggested that Russia has been moving large quantities of tanks, armoured personnel carriers and other equipment to regions that border Ukraine as well as to Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The Russian activity poses an early challenge to US President Joe Biden's administration, which this week held phone calls with senior Ukrainian officials in a show of support for President Volodymyr Zelensky's government.

"Partly, it is the usual tactics, turning up and down the conflict to create instability, to show that Russia is a key player," said one European Union diplomat. "We cannot exclude that Biden's presidency is part of the Russian calculus, that it's time for Moscow to show a bit of muscle."

Moscow and Kiev have long accused each other of failing to implement a peace deal over Donbass.

Ties are further strained by the fate of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany, which Kiev and Washington want to halt, and by a crackdown in Ukraine on a prominent businessman close to Russia.

Nato said it was concerned about the Russian military build-up as Nato ambassadors met to discuss a recent spike in violence in the eastern Donbass region, where Ukrainian troops have battled Russian-backed separatist forces in a conflict Kiev estimates has killed 14,000 people since 2014.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said most of Ukraine's military appeared to understand the danger of a "hot conflict" in Donbass. "I very much hope that they will not be 'incited' by politicians, who in turn will be 'incited' by the West, led by the United States," said Mr Lavrov.

"Russian President (Vladimir) Putin said (this) not long ago, but this statement is still relevant today, that those who would try to start a new war in Donbass will destroy Ukraine."

A Nato official told Reuters that Moscow was undermining peace efforts in eastern Ukraine.

"Allies shared their concerns about Russia's recent large-scale military activities in and around Ukraine. Allies are also concerned about Russian violations of the July 2020 ceasefire that led to the death of four Ukrainian soldiers last week," the official said.

Ukraine, Western countries and Nato accuse Russia of sending troops and weapons to prop up its proxies in Donbass who seized a swathe of eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Russia says it provides only political and humanitarian support to separatist fighters in what it casts as an internal conflict.

