Kremlin declines comment on report U.S. prepared for Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine

MOSCOW - The Kremlin on Monday declined to comment on a CNN report that the United States began preparing rigorously in late 2022 for Russia potentially striking Ukraine with a nuclear weapon.

CNN reported on Saturday that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden was specifically concerned Russia might use a tactical or battlefield nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

CNN said that U.S. intelligence agencies received information that there were communications among Russian officials explicitly discussing a nuclear strike in 2022.

"This is the type of speculation that is published in various newspapers," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "I don't think it merits any comment." REUTERS