Kremlin declines comment on report U.S. prepared for Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine

Russia's Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov answers a question during a meeting with journalists in Vladivostok, Russia, in this picture released September 12, 2023. Sputnik/Alexander Vilf/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
Mar 11, 2024, 05:32 PM
Published
Mar 11, 2024, 05:32 PM

MOSCOW - The Kremlin on Monday declined to comment on a CNN report that the United States began preparing rigorously in late 2022 for Russia potentially striking Ukraine with a nuclear weapon.

CNN reported on Saturday that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden was specifically concerned Russia might use a tactical or battlefield nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

CNN said that U.S. intelligence agencies received information that there were communications among Russian officials explicitly discussing a nuclear strike in 2022.

"This is the type of speculation that is published in various newspapers," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "I don't think it merits any comment." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top