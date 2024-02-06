Kremlin declines comment on alleged visit of Tucker Carlson to Russian presidential administration

Former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson speaks during the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. July 15, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

MOSCOW - The Kremlin, asked on Tuesday whether U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson had visited the Russian presidential administration in Moscow this week, declined to comment.

Russian media showed pictures of Carlson at several spots around Moscow on Monday during a visit which has fuelled speculation that the former Fox News host may become the first Western journalist to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin during the war in Ukraine.

When asked if Carlson had visited the Russian administration building in central Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters:

"I am not commenting in any way on the movements of an American journalist." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top