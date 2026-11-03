Kremlin confirms trilateral Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi next week

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FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a press conference following their meeting to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

MOSCOW, Nov 3 - Russia will hold three-way peace talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi from November 10-11, the Kremlin confirmed on Tuesday.

Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, will serve as Moscow's chief negotiator at the talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

US negotiators have been seeking a breakthrough in the war, now in its fifth year. The last US-mediated peace talks took place in February, before the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran.

US envoy Steve Witkoff said on Monday that the United States would bring together delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi next week to discuss post-war security agreements and de-escalation. REUTERS