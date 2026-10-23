Kremlin confirms Oleshky ceasefire, says working with Ukraine on evacuation timing

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FILE PHOTO: A still image taken from an undated drone video released September 24, 2026, shows destroyed vehicles sitting on a street in Oleshky, Kherson Region, Russian-controlled Ukraine. 34th Separate Marine Brigade \"Borysfen\"/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT/File Photo

MOSCOW, Oct 23 - The Kremlin on Friday confirmed that a US-brokered local ceasefire agreement had been struck regarding the Russian-controlled town of Oleshky and said that the Russian and Ukrainian militaries were working to determine the dates for implementing it.

The White House said earlier on Friday that US first lady Melania Trump had secured the ceasefire, which it said would begin on October 29.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that all civilians wishing to leave Oleshky would be allowed to do so and that the evacuation operation itself was expected to take at least several days.

Peskov praised Melania Trump's role in securing the agreement, something he said had been discussed in a recent phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

"We welcome the efforts of the First Lady of the United States, Mrs Melania Trump, who has made a significant contribution to the coordination of the humanitarian operation," Peskov said. REUTERS