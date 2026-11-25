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Russia has not given an official death toll among its army since September 2022.

MOSCOW – The Kremlin on Nov 25 declined to comment on reports that up to 700,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in its almost five-year-long offensive on Ukraine.

After analysing a trove of hacked data from Russia’s official statistics agency, several Russian and international media outlets say Moscow’s own data shows 470,000 to 700,000 soldiers have been killed in the war.

Russia has not given an official death toll among its army since September 2022, when it said almost 6,000 soldiers had been killed in the first six months of fighting – a figure widely seen as a large undercount even at the time.

Asked about the new reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Nov 25: “The only entity that can officially disclose casualty figures is the defence ministry of the Russian Federation.

“I suggest not to pay attention to any other data.”

Earlier in November, hackers from two anti-Kremlin groups – the Belarusian Cyberpartisans and pro-Ukrainian outfit Silent Crow – published hundreds of thousands of records they said had been obtained by hacking the database of Russia’s federal statistics agency, Rosstat.

By analysing the unpublished data on causes of death among Russian citizens over the last five years, several international outlets said the data showed the number of soldiers confirmed killed was close to 500,000.

A separate analysis by the banned independent Russian outlets Meduza and Mediazona said after including soldiers classified as “missing” – widely understood to have been killed but not yet registered – the toll could be as high as 700,000.

Russia has offered huge financial incentives to lure low-paid workers from poor regions to join the army.

It has also recruited men from prison by offering pardons in exchange for service, forcibly drafted more than 300,000, and recruited thousands from abroad, drawing accusations of having coerced foreign citizens into fighting.

North Korea has also sent tens of thousands of its soldiers to support Russia’s army.

Significant numbers of Ukrainian soldiers have also been killed in what has become Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in July around 50,000 had been killed – though this figure is also thought to be an underestimate.

In July, the US-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies said around 125,000-150,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed.

At the same time, it said 450,000 Russians had been killed, a number close to that assessed in the latest Rosstat leak. AFP