Kremlin aide denies US assertion that Europeans will join next round of Ukraine peace talks

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev, aide to Russia's President and chief negotiator in the trilateral Ukraine peace talks, Vladimir Medinsky together with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, stay before a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 12, 2026. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofiev/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Nov 16 - A senior Kremlin aide said on Monday that Russia had not yet agreed to the participation of European representatives in the next round of Ukraine peace talks, contradicting comments by US negotiators after talks in Moscow that the Europeans would be at the next negotiations.

Russian, Ukrainian and US officials held talks in Abu Dhabi last week for the first time in nine months. Two US envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, then met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and said afterwards that Europe would take part in the next round of negotiations.

But Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, though he did not reference the US comments directly, told reporters: "What is currently being discussed is holding the next round (of talks) in a trilateral format. These talks resumed in Abu Dhabi several days ago, and it was agreed that they would continue. The date has not yet been agreed and the expansion of the format - some people are talking about it - but it has not been agreed with us."

Asked what would need to happen for Russia to consent to Europe participating, Ushakov said: "A great deal would have to be done before that could be agreed. In particular, it may be necessary to hold another round, or perhaps more than one round, of trilateral talks."

He said their involvement depended on Russia receiving "a clear signal from the Europeans about what they want and what constructive, substantive contribution they can make to a successful settlement in Ukraine." Russia and the European Union, Britain and Ukraine remain far apart when it comes to how the war should end.

European Council President Antonio Costa said on Friday that European Union leaders had agreed that Europe's team for Ukraine peace talks will comprise five major military powers - non-member Britain plus France, Germany, Italy and Poland - and EU institutions. REUTERS