Krakow mass shooting assailant died in hospital, Polish police say

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WARSAW, Nov 9 - A young gunman who killed six people in central Krakow on Saturday in Poland's unprecedented mass shooting has died in hospital, police said early on Monday.

Very little information has come out about the shooter, who was shot by police officers and arrested minutes after he opened fire at people at Krakow's historic main square from his car.

The government said the assailant, a 24-year-old from Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, a town of just under 60,000 in southeastern Poland, may have been inspired by far-right ideology, without providing further details.

"There were many different emblems on the perpetrator’s clothing that have been partially examined and interpreted," Karolina Galecka, an interior ministry spokeswoman, told radio TOK FM on Monday.

"These patches were associated with various motifs that are currently being analyzed by specialists," she added, declining to comment further as the investigation is ongoing. REUTERS