Kosovo parliament re-elects Albin Kurti as prime minister, political crisis persists

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PRISTINA, Sept 13 - Kosovo's parliament re-elected Albin Kurti as prime minister on Sunday after his party came first in June elections, but a failure to elect a president could send the country into another snap election.

Kurti was elected with 62 votes in the 120-seat parliament.

"This mandate is about strongly restoring security and prosperity for citizens," Kurti said before the vote. "Repeated elections have only interrupted the same government from governing."

In late August, Kurti reached a deal with the opposition Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), which has 18 MPs, to back law professor Bekim Sejdiu as the new president. A day later, six LDK lawmakers said they would not respect their leader's decision.

It remains unclear when the presidential vote will take place. If parliament fails to elect a new president, Kosovo would have to hold another snap election, the fourth in only two years.

Kosovo, one of Europe's poorest countries, aims to join the European Union but Brussels has repeatedly said the country needs stable institutions capable of delivering reforms required for membership.

Political instability has delayed reforms and slowed access to EU funding. Two-thirds of votes are needed to elect the president, who largely has a ceremonial role.

Two opposition parties, the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) and the Alliance, boycotted the session and said they would ask the Constitutional Court whether the law was violated when parliament was constituted. LDK also did not take part in the voting of the new government. REUTERS