King vows to uphold Britain's parliamentary democracy

EDINBURGH - King Charles III called Britain's Parliament the "living and breathing instrument of our democracy" and pledged to follow his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's example in maintaining its independence, in an address to both chambers on Monday.

King Charles arrived at Westminster Hall in London to a fanfare of trumpets with his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, for the address - part of a series of pageantry-filled ceremonies following the Queen's death last Thursday at her holiday home in Balmoral, Scotland, after 70 years on the throne.

After the address, the new monarch set out for Edinburgh and joined his siblings for a solemn procession when the coffin of Queen Elizabeth was taken to the city's historic cathedral.

They then took part in a vigil at St Giles' Cathedral, on the Scottish capital's centuries-old Royal Mile, where the coffin will lie at rest before being flown to London on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Liz Truss - still in her first week in office - and parliamentarians from the House of Commons and the House of Lords attended the address at Westminster Hall. The Lord Speaker described the late British Queen as "both a leader to and servant of her people".

In his address, King Charles said: "While very young, Her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people, and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion.

"She set an example of selfless duty which, with God's help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow."

King Charles, 73, automatically became king of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms, including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, on his mother's death. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that her country will have a one-off public holiday on Sept 26 to mark the death of the Queen.

On Sunday, the Queen's oak coffin, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, was taken by hearse on a six-hour journey from Balmoral through picturesque Scottish countryside, villages, small towns and cities to Edinburgh.

On Monday, tens of thousands of well-wishers lined the roads to pay their respects as the Queen's coffin was moved to St Giles' Cathedral. Her children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, walked behind the hearse as it drove up Edinburgh's Royal Mile in an emotional procession.

After the service at St Giles' Cathedral, the coffin was to rest there for 24 hours to allow people to pay their respects.

A vigil was mounted by soldiers from the Royal Company of Archers - the sovereign's "bodyguard in Scotland".

King Charles also mounted a vigil, along with other royals.

On Tuesday, the coffin will be flown to London, where on Wednesday it will begin a period of lying in state until early on Sept 19 - the day of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral - on a catafalque at Westminster Hall.

Members of the public will be allowed to file past the coffin, which will be covered by the Royal Standard with the sovereign's Orb and Sceptre placed on top, for 24 hours a day.

In his first public comment since the Queen's death, Prince Harry - Princess Diana's son - paid an emotional tribute to his "granny" on Monday, saying that she would be sorely missed not just by the family, but the world over.

REUTERS, AFP