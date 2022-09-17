King Charles, Prince William greet mourners queueing to see Queen's coffin in London

LONDON - King Charles and his son William shook hands and greeted well-wishers who had queued for hours in central London on Saturday to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth, asking people how long they had been there and whether they were warm enough.

To cheers of "hip, hip, hurrah" and shouts of "God save the King", King Charles and Prince William spoke to mourners near Lambeth Bridge, as they neared the end of the mammoth line to see the lying-in-state in the historic Westminster Hall.

On Friday night, King Charles had joined his three siblings - Princess Anne and princes Andrew and Edward - in a silent vigil at the coffin while their eight children, including princes William and Harry, will form their own ceremonial guard later on Saturday.

"She wouldn't believe all this, she really wouldn't," Prince William was heard telling one man of the late monarch who died on Sept 8 at the age of 96. "It's amazing."

One woman told King Charles that it had been "worth the wait" and others wished him well when he asked how long they had been standing there.

People continued to flock to central London, adding to the hundreds of thousands who have filed past the coffin in a solemn stream to honour Britain's longest-reigning monarch - a testimony to the affection in which she was held.

Ahead of the state funeral on Monday, world leaders also started arriving in the British capital.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were among the dignitaries to pay their respects on Saturday, while New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was seen curtsying to the coffin on Friday.

United States President Joe Biden was expected to go on Sunday to see Queen Elizabeth lying-in-state in an oak coffin on a purple-clad catafalque, draped in the Royal Standard and with the bejewelled Imperial State Crown on top.

London's police force has described the funeral as the biggest security operation it has ever undertaken as prime ministers, presidents and royals come together.

The King visited police headquarters to thank emergency services workers involved in the planning on Saturday.

Underscoring the risks, the police said one man had been detained and arrested after a witness told Sky News that he "ran up to the queen's coffin".

Footage showed a man being pinned to the ground by police officers and taken away.