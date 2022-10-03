King Charles will not attend COP27 on advice of British PM

LONDON - King Charles III will not travel to November's COP27 climate summit in Egypt after British Prime Minister Liz Truss "objected" to the avid environmentalist attending, a report late on Saturday said.

Britain's new monarch, who took the throne when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September, had intended to deliver a speech at the Nov 6 to 18 gathering, London's Sunday Times reported.

But the plan has been axed after Ms Truss - who was appointed prime minister by the late queen just two days before she died - opposed it during a personal audience with King Charles at Buckingham Palace in September.

The report comes amid speculation Britain's new prime minister, already under fire over her economic plans which have sparked market turmoil, could controversially scale back the country's climate change commitments.

Her newly assembled Cabinet has a number of ministers who have expressed scepticism about the so-called 2050 net zero goals, while Ms Truss herself is seen as less enthusiastic about the policy than predecessor Boris Johnson.

The Sunday Times of London said she is unlikely to attend COP27 - the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - at the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Britain hosted the last summit in the Scottish city Glasgow, when King Charles, the late queen and his son William all addressed the event.

Both Downing Street and Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the report.

The newspaper said the episode was "likely to fuel tensions" between King Charles and Ms Truss, but cited a government source who claimed the audience had been "cordial" and there had "not been a row".

Meanwhile, a royal source told the paper: "It is no mystery that the King was invited to go there.

"He had to think very carefully about what steps to take for his first overseas tour, and he is not going to be attending COP(27)."

Under convention in Britain, all overseas official visits by members of the royal family are undertaken in accordance with advice from the government.

However, despite not attending in person, reports said the King still hopes to be able to contribute in some form to the conference.

King Charles is a committed environmentalist with a long history of campaigning for better conservation, organic farming and tackling climate change.

AFP