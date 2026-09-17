King Charles warns AI leaders of existential risks if technology falls into wrong hands

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LONDON, Sept 17 - Britain's King Charles warned artificial intelligence executives on Thursday of the "existential dangers" posed by the technology falling into the wrong hands and said sufficient safeguards were needed before it becomes "too late".

"Those who have created these technologies are now increasingly warning that AI risks developing darker capacities - perhaps even to take life," the king told executives from Nvidia, Google DeepMind, OpenAI, Anthropic and other companies.

"In this regard, if I may say so, there seems urgency in adequately considering the existential dangers of such technologies falling into the wrong hands, and being used in potentially catastrophic ways."

He added: "The task before you is not merely to advance technology, but to ensure that it remains firmly in the service of humanity, community and the natural world." REUTERS