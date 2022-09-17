Queen Elizabeth’s children guard coffin in solemn vigil

LONDON - King Charles III and his three siblings stood guard around their mother Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Friday in solemn vigil honouring Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

The new king, Princess Anne, and Princes Andrew and Edward mounted the guard in silence around her flag-shrouded casket as members of the public, who had queued for hours, continued to file past.

The “Vigil of the Princes”, with the royals all in ceremonial naval uniform, formed an emotionally-charged moment in London’s mediaeval Westminster Hall, where Queen Elizabeth’s coffin is lying in state ahead of Monday’s funeral.

Her children stood with their heads bowed for 12 minutes as other members of the royal family including Queen Consort Camilla watched on and the public paid their own last respects.

King Charles and his siblings mounted a similar vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh before the coffin was flown to London.

The Vigil of the Princes first took place in Westminster Hall in 1936 for king George V. His four sons, including Queen Elizabeth’s father, stood guard.

Prince William and his brother Prince Harry will lead the queen’s grandchildren in a similar vigil on Saturday evening.

Members of the public have been facing waits of up to 24 hours to file past the coffin.

Speech in Welsh

Large crowds cheered King Charles and chanted “God Save the King” in the Welsh capital Cardiff earlier on Friday, as the new monarch shook hands with well-wishers following a multi-faith service in Llandaff Cathedral, and at Cardiff Castle.

It was the last of his visits to the United Kingdom’s four constituent nations following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept 8, at the age of 96.

Charles met in private with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, an avowed republican.

In a speech at the Welsh Parliament, which alternated between English and Welsh, the king vowed to follow the “selfless example” of his mother.