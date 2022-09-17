King Charles at ease as figurehead of multi-faith UK

LONDON - In a hushed atmosphere of a south London mosque, a dozen Muslims of all ages wait to sign a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II at an interfaith ceremony.

The scene typifies a United Kingdom that is home to many cultures and beliefs, which Charles III has solemnly vowed to protect as king, despite his unique constitutional role as the head of the Church of England.

The king stressed on Friday that he was "a committed Anglican Christian" but recognised that Britain is a very different country to the one his mother inherited in 1952.

"I have always thought of Britain as a 'community of communities,' he told faith leaders at a reception at Buckingham Palace.

"That has led me to understand that the sovereign has an additional duty... to protect the diversity of our country, including by protecting the space for faith itself."

The role of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in helping integrate different cultures and faiths appears to have left the country's growing Muslim population with a strong appreciation for the UK's longest-serving monarch.

"I'm a first generation Muslim in this country," Danial Saeed, 19, told AFP, at the huge Baitul Futuh mosque in south London.

"We got to practise our faith in this country under the protection of our queen."

At the mosque, Rafiq Hayat, head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community organisation, predicted a seamless transition in relations with Charles III.

"Our loyalty to the king will be just as strong as it was to her majesty the queen," he told AFP.

Hayat argued that Charles has "a great relationship with the Muslim world", noting he had praised the teachings of Islam and recited Quranic verses in the past.

"I think he feels that Islam is very much sitting comfortably with Christianity and other world faiths," he said.

'Amazing gesture'

Friday's reception for representatives of the main religions practised in Britain was another sign of his intent to reach out beyond the Christian faith groups.

He brought forward the audience in order to allow Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis to be able to return home in time for the Jewish Sabbath.

A source close to the Chief Rabbi told BBC News that decision was an "amazing gesture of respect and thoughtfulness".