Killer gets life over headless body in Austrian lake

VIENNA (AFP) - A 64-year-old Austrian man who killed and dismembered a prostitute, making goulash from some of her remains, was jailed for life Wednesday (May 8).

A court in Vienna passed sentence on the man, named only as Alfred U, 13 months after the headless torso of his 28-year-old victim was found at the bottom of the Neusiedler See lake on the Hungarian border.

The man, who has already spent around half his life behind bars for a series of often sadistic sexual crimes, had pled guilty to the crime.

He said he had killed the Hungarian sex worker following an argument at his home over payment and services.

"I knew I had messed up. But I didn't want to go back to prison," he told the court.

He acknowledged having cooked and frozen some of the body parts as a goulash in his home "perhaps to taste one day".

Defence lawyer Astrid Wagner said her client would appeal the length of the sentence on the grounds the murder was not premeditated.

"Without the disgusting story of the dismembering and goulash, it would have been a common case," she suggested.

DNA samples enabled investigators to finger the killer after the torso was hauled from the lake on April 13 last year, two weeks after he says he murdered the prostitute.