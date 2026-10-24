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Key dates in the latest slump in US-Ukrainian ties

Oct 24 - After warmer relations between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy over the summer, ties have soured in recent weeks, sparking worries of a deeper break between the United States and Ukraine.

Here is a timeline of the main developments:

September 13

Trump calls on Zelenskiy to stop targeting Russian diesel infrastructure.

September 21

Trump, in a call, presses Zelenskiy to halt the strikes, the Financial Times reports.

October 3

Zelenskiy appears to defy Trump, saying Ukraine will double down on attacking Russian refineries.

October 9

US and Ukrainian officials meet in Miami. Sources tell Reuters that Trump's envoys struck a tough tone with Ukraine, saying the US was frustrated with Ukraine's continued strikes on Russian energy targets.

Trump says Russia has agreed to supply diesel to global markets, and his administration temporarily lifts sanctions on Russian fuel. Zelenskiy calls the move "weak."

October 10

Trump says that "it's time for Ukraine to get a new president" amid continued strikes on refineries.

October 11

Trump says Ukraine and Russia have agreed to an "energy ceasefire" but neither Ukraine nor Russia confirms that they have agreed to it. Mutual strikes continue.

October 13

Russia launches two missile strikes in 24 hours without warnings from allies, Zelenskiy says. But Trump says the US is still sharing intelligence with Ukraine.

October 14

Ukraine says Elon Musk's SpaceX has restricted Starlink services, hampering attack and air defense drone missions.

October 15

The order to limit satellite usage came from inside the White House, Reuters reports.

October 16

Ukraine's resumption of strikes on Russian refineries is a "disgrace," Trump says.

Zelenskiy welcomes the prospect of a greater role in talks for European allies he calls "real leaders."

Trump says he is waiving the application of certain sanctions, restrictions and duties on Russia, citing the US national interest.

October 17

Zelenskiy says Trump's move is "wrong."

October 19

Trump says Zelenskiy should "get somebody else to negotiate" an end to the war.

Zelenskiy says US decisions, including delays in arms shipments and restrictions on intelligence sharing, are "hard to explain."

The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could hold a three-way meeting. Ukraine says such a gathering could only prolong the war.

October 20

Trump calls on Ukraine to end the war and suggests Russia has the upper hand.

Zelenskiy says Ukraine is grateful that US intelligence and early warnings about Russian ballistic attacks were restored.

US envoy Steve Witkoff holds what a US official calls "constructive" talks with Zelenskiy in Norway.

October 21

During a visit by Witkoff, Russia frees Stephen Hubbard, a retired US schoolteacher in custody since 2022. Trump says he had asked Putin for the release.

October 22

Russia launches 21 ballistic missiles at Kyiv, authorities report. Zelenskiy says the attack shows Witkoff's talks with Putin had no effect. REUTERS