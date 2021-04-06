Key aspects of reopening plan

TRAVEL

International travel may resume from as early as May 17 with a "traffic light" system coding countries as red, amber or green, based on their pandemic risks.

The risk ratings will take account of a country's vaccination programme, infection rate, virus strains and sequencing capacity.

Arrivals from green countries will not need to isolate, but have to take tests before departing and after arriving. Quarantine and isolation rules will apply to travellers entering Britain from places on the red and amber lists.

STATUS CERTIFICATION

A Covid status certification system - often referred to as a Covid passport - will be developed over the coming months, which could allow riskier venues such as sports events, nightclubs and theatres to reopen.

Covid certificates, which could be paper-based or via an app, will be tested at mass events, including top soccer matches and other sporting occasions. Pubs, shops and restaurants will not need certification to reopen.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

A review of social distancing will consider when families will be allowed to hug one another again, and whether Covid passports could see distancing guidelines lifted.

BUSINESSES

From next Monday, non-essential stores, outdoor attractions, gyms can reopen. Pubs and restaurants can serve customers outside.

BLOOMBERG