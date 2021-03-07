Keeping an eye on human rights

A photograph taken with a drone showing a giant flag, named "We are Watching: The Eyes of the World", being hoisted yesterday in Geneva, Switzerland. The flag was designed by artist Dan Acher and presented for the first time during the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain, in 2019. The size of a 10-storey building, the flag depicts a monumental eye made up of thousands of portraits contributed from 190 countries. The flag is flying for the first time in Geneva in partnership with the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights, whose edition this year focuses on new forms of resistance.