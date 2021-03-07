A photograph taken with a drone showing a giant flag, named "We are Watching: The Eyes of the World", being hoisted yesterday in Geneva, Switzerland. The flag was designed by artist Dan Acher and presented for the first time during the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain, in 2019. The size of a 10-storey building, the flag depicts a monumental eye made up of thousands of portraits contributed from 190 countries. The flag is flying for the first time in Geneva in partnership with the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights, whose edition this year focuses on new forms of resistance.
Keeping an eye on human rights
- Published32 min ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards,
including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on March 07, 2021, with the headline 'Keeping an eye on human rights'. Subscribe