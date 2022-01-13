Kazakh president declares Russia-led mission in Kazakhstan complete

MOSCOW (REUTERS, AFP) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday (Jan 12) declared the Russian-led CSTO alliance's peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan complete, the bloc said.

The Moscow-led alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, said the peacekeeping contingent would take 10 days to fully withdraw and begin the process on Thursday.

The CSTO is Russia's version of Nato.

The military contingent of more than 2,000 troops that were sent to help restore order after peaceful protests gave way to violence and looting.

President Tokayev visited Almaty on Wednesday for the first time since clashes there left dozens dead, vowing to repair damage to oil-rich Kazakhstan's largest city and financial hub.

"The task now is to rebuild the city in the shortest possible time (...) I have no doubt the city will be restored," he told a government meeting, according to a statement on the presidential website.

Almaty showed further signs of a return to normal life Wednesday with many more people out on the streets than last week and most restaurants and shops open.

AFP correspondents saw helicopters flying overhead as Tokayev met officials in the the city where municipal services were cleaning up broken glass from shop windows smashed by looters.

Tokayev said Russian and allied forces "played a very important role in terms of stabilising the situation in the country".

"Without a doubt, it was of great psychological importance in repelling the aggression of terrorists and bandits. The mission can be considered very successful," he added.

Tokayev also spoke with relatives of law enforcement personnel killed in the riots and visited injured people in hospital, the presidential website said.

Almaty airport, closed since last week after being ransacked, is due to resume service Thursday for national and international flights, according to the Kazakhstan Civil Aviation Committee.