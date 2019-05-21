Kate's kids romp around in wilderness garden she designed

LONDON • Kate Middleton, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, has released new pictures of her family playing in a woodland wilderness garden she designed for London's Chelsea Flower Show.

Co-created with landscape artists Andree Davies and Adam White, Kate's Back to Nature Garden includes a rope swing, a tree house and a stream with waterfalls.

Her office said the duchess, wife of Prince William, was a strong advocate of the mental and physical benefits that nature and the outdoors have on children and adults alike.

"It's a natural space, a really exciting space, for kids and adults alike to share and explore," she told broadcasters ahead of the opening of the garden yesterday. "I really feel that nature, being interactive outdoors, has huge benefits on physical and mental well-being, particularly for young kiddies."

In a video posted on their Instagram account, the couple's three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, can be seen playing on the swing, by a wooden den, and scrambling barefoot through a stream.

The duchess said she had been focusing on early childhood development in her recent charity work.

"I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults," she said.

The Chelsea Flower Show, which opened to the press and guests yesterday and to the public from today to Saturday, is the most prestigious event in Britain's gardening calendar.

REUTERS