Jostling starts in race to replace Theresa May as British prime minister

LONDON • The contest to replace Mrs Theresa May as British prime minister heated up yesterday, with five candidates now vying for a job whose central task will be to find a way to take a divided Britain out of the European Union.

Mrs May announced last Friday she was quitting over her failure to deliver Brexit, raising the prospect of a new leader who could seek a more divisive split with the EU, which could lead to confrontation with the bloc or a possible parliamentary election in Britain.

British Health Minister Matt Hancock became the latest figure to join the contest to replace Mrs May, following former foreign minister Boris Johnson, current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, International Development Secretary Rory Stewart and former work and pensions minister Esther McVey.

About 16 contenders in total are thought to be considering a tilt at the Conservative Party leadership, with Trade Secretary Liam Fox and former junior Brexit minister Steve Baker not ruling out a challenge when asked yesterday.

Mrs May failed three times to get a divorce deal she agreed with the EU through Parliament because of deep, long-term divisions in the Conservative Party over Europe.

It meant the original exit date of March 29 had been extended until Oct 31 to see if any compromise could be reached. All those standing say they can succeed where she failed, although the EU has said it would not renegotiate the treaty it had agreed with Mrs May.

Mr Hancock told BBC radio: "Of course we have to deliver Brexit and I will. We have to propose a deal that will get through this Parliament. We have to be brutally honest about the trade-offs."

The issue is set to dominate the leadership contest, which will begin in the week of June 10, when Conservative lawmakers begin to whittle down the field before party members choose the winner from the final two candidates.

Surveys have suggested that the members are overwhelmingly pro-Brexit and in favour of leaving the EU without a deal.

Mr Johnson is the clear favourite with bookmakers and he has said Britain should be prepared to exit the bloc without any deal if no acceptable agreement could be reached. "We will leave the EU on Oct 31, deal or no deal," Mr Johnson told an economic conference in Switzerland last Friday.

Timetable for next British PM

Here is the timetable for Britain's next premier as Mrs Theresa May prepares to step down from the role. She announced her intention to resign as leader of the governing, centre-right Conservative Party, and therefore as Prime Minister, last Friday. JUNE 7 Mrs May will formally resign as leader of the Conservative Party. She will remain as Premier until her successor is chosen. JUNE 10 Process to elect new Conservative Party leader set to start during this week. Nominations to close by the end of the week. JUNE 28-29 Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Britain's prime minister due to attend. END OF JUNE Conservative MPs expected to have whittled down their party leadership contenders to the final two by this time. JULY 2 Inaugural plenary session of the new European Parliament (EP). It is hoped that Britain, even if it takes part in the elections, would be out before this point so British members of the EP would never actually take their seats. JULY 11 Third anniversary of Mrs May becoming leader of the Conservative Party. JULY 13 Third anniversary of Mrs May becoming prime minister. JULY 20 Date the British Parliament is set to go on its summer break. The Conservative Party has said the leadership contest results would be announced by this point. AUG 25-27 Group of Seven summit in Biarritz, south-west France. New British prime minister due to attend. SEPT 29-OCT 2 Conservative Party conference in Manchester, north-west England. The new party leader will be in place and is set to address the main annual gathering. OCT 17-18 European Union (EU) summit in Brussels. New British prime minister due to attend if Britain is still in the bloc by these dates. OCT 31 Barring a third postponement or an earlier departure, Britain leaves the EU. AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

The party's divisions over the EU have led to the demise of its last four prime ministers - Mrs May, Mr David Cameron, Mr John Major and Mrs Margaret Thatcher - and there is little indication these schisms will be healed soon.

One of the contenders, Mr Stewart, told BBC radio: "People will be encouraged to promise things they can't deliver; of those, probably the most dramatic are people who are going to be encouraged to promise a no-deal Brexit."

While Parliament repeatedly rejected Mrs May's accord, lawmakers have also previously voted against leaving without any deal.

Mr Stewart said he could not serve in a Johnson government that was prepared to accept a no-deal Brexit. "I think it would be a huge mistake, damaging, unnecessary and I think, also dishonest," he added.

With no majority in Parliament, the Conservatives only govern with the support of the small Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party, a factor that has constantly weakened Mrs May's hand.

The opposition Labour Party, which called for an immediate election after Mrs May's announcement, said it would seek a vote of no confidence in the government if it looked like it might pass, while it has also not ruled out backing a second referendum.

Labour finance spokesman John McDonnell told BBC radio: "It looks almost certain we're going to be faced with a Conservative leader who is a hard Brexiter, willing to take the country over the edge of a no-deal, no matter what the damage to jobs or people's livelihoods.

"Faced with that situation, I think there may well be a majority in the House of Commons willing to bring about some form of public vote and that could include a general election."

REUTERS