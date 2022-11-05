Jordan Bardella: heir of France's Le Pen at just 27

HAYANGE - Jordan Bardella, a self-confident 27-year-old, saw his status as rising star of the far right confirmed on Saturday, after party members elected him to succeed veteran leader Marine Le Pen as head of the National Rally.

The Paris-born politician was the odds-on favourite to take over the party after Le Pen decided to step back from the role after 11 years at the helm.

Formerly known as the National Front, the party had been run by Le Pen’s father Jean-Marie for 40 years before that.

Mr Bardella is now the first party chief outside the family dynasty in a half-century.

“The fact the party president will not have the name Le Pen is the sign of openness and confidence that Marine has in the new generation,” Mr Bardella told AFP during a recent trip to eastern France.

Not that the ultra-loyal protege, who was elected to the European parliament in 2019, is planning to try to overshadow her.

“I am a continuity candidate, with the aim of building on the incredible legacy that Marine is handing over,” he added.

He expects and wants Ms Le Pen to take a fourth run at the presidency in 2027 after her record 41.5 per cent in April’s election run-off against President Emmanuel Macron.

She then fronted the party’s parliamentary election campaign in June, which saw the RN capture 89 seats, a 10-fold rise, making it the biggest opposition party in the lower-house National Assembly.

Drug dealers

His only opponent was Louis Aliot, the mayor of the southwestern city of Perpignan, who has been unable to match Mr Bardella’s public profile despite being a party member for more than 30 years.

Ms Le Pen’s 32-year-old niece Marion Marechal, long seen as the eventual family successor, is out of the picture, having left the party before the presidential vote to back rival far-right candidate Eric Zemmour.

Mr Bardella had been acting president since September 2021 when Ms Le Pen stepped back during her presidential campaign.

“He’s got everything right and is respected by everyone,” far-right member of parliament Laurent Jacobelli told AFP at a mid-October campaign stop at Hayange in the Moselle region.

“And he knows how to make different people work together, so why would we change anything?“

At the event, Mr Bardella spoke confidently on stage, without notes, for 40 minutes, sharing details about his childhood on the eighth floor of a drab tower block in the crime-ridden Seine-Saint-Denis area northeast of Paris.