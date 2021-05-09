Johnson's party wins big in UK by-election

LONDON • Voters in an opposition stronghold have turned en masse to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives in a by-election, boosting his parliamentary majority despite a high Covid-19 death toll, last year's record economic slump and cronyism charges.

Conservative Jill Mortimer beat Labour's candidate in Thursday's ballot by 15,529 votes to 8,589 to take the parliamentary seat for Hartlepool, a victory once unthinkable in a north-eastern English port town that for decades backed Britain's main opposition party.

The huge win for an often-criticised governing party increases pressure on Labour leader Keir Starmer, who has struggled to revive his party's fortunes since a disastrous national election in 2019.

Mr Johnson celebrated by visiting Hartlepool, where he ascribed his party's success to its policies of delivering Brexit and ploughing money into areas where many voters have felt neglected by successive London-based governments.

"I think what this election shows is that people want a party and a government that is focused on them, focused on delivering change," he told reporters, standing in front of a giant inflatable version of himself.

Mr Starmer expressed his dismay, and pledged to do whatever it takes to reconnect with voters.

"I am bitterly disappointed in the results and I take full responsibility for the result and I will take full responsibility for fixing things," he told reporters.

Voters also elected local councils and parliaments in Scotland and Wales, in Scotland's case also gauging support for the depth of backing for its leading party's push for independence. Early results in Scotland left uncertainty over whether the Scottish National Party would win a crucial majority. In Wales, results so far showed Labour holding its ground.

The Hartlepool by-election, which took place outside the normal parliamentary cycle, was triggered by the resignation of a Labour lawmaker in March.

Analysts said it was the biggest swing of votes to the governing party at a by-election since World War II. The outcome wrong-footed critics who have taken aim at the Prime Minister over sleaze allegations and for not moving quickly to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Early results from the other elections that will be released over several days because Covid-19 restrictions have slowed the counts, indicated the Conservatives had also gained seats on English councils, which look after local services.

The Hartlepool result continues a trend set by Mr Johnson in the 2019 parliamentary election when he struck directly at Labour's heartland, the "Red Wall" areas of northern and central England, to score a commanding majority in Parliament on a simple message to "get Brexit done".

"I feel... pretty angry because I think we could have seen this coming some time ago, indeed years ago. Since Labour left office in 2010, we haven't played it well," said Mr Peter Mandelson, who was the Labour lawmaker for Hartlepool from 1992 to 2004 and a minister under former prime minister Tony Blair.

However, Labour lawmaker Khalid Mahmood said the party had been captured by "a London-based bourgeoisie, with the support of brigades of woke social media warriors".

