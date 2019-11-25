Johnson vows to 'get Brexit done' in party manifesto

TELFORD (England) • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised yesterday to "get Brexit done", pledging in his Conservative Party's manifesto to bring his deal to leave the European Union back to Parliament before Christmas and ruling out any more delay.

With less than three weeks before Britain heads to the polls on Dec 12, the governing Conservatives and opposition Labour Party are trying to tempt voters with different visions of the country's future, but with both pledging to spend more.

Mr Johnson's manifesto aims to draw a distinction with Labour - which has promised to raise taxes on the rich and businesses to fund a big expansion of the state - by promising not to increase taxes if the Conservatives win the election.

Opinion polls show that Mr Johnson's Conservative Party commands a sizeable lead over the Labour Party, although large numbers of undecided voters mean the outcome is not certain.

"Get Brexit done and we shall see a pent-up tidal wave of investment into this country," Mr Johnson said, launching his manifesto at a conference centre in Telford in central England.

"Get Brexit done and we can focus our hearts and our minds on the priorities of the British people," he added.

Arriving at the centre, Mr Johnson was welcomed by supporters chanting "Boris", but a little farther away, protesters shouted "liar, liar, pants on fire".

Contrasting with Labour's unabashed tax-and-spend approach, Mr Johnson's manifesto - titled Get Brexit Done, Unleash Britain's Potential - will pledge to freeze income tax, value-added sales tax and social security payments.

Mr Johnson announced £3 billion (S$5.3 billion) for a National Skills Fund to retrain workers, and an extra £2 billion to fill potholes in roads. He also pledged to maintain the regulatory cap on energy bills.

Labour spokesman Andrew Gwynne said Mr Johnson's plans were "pathetic". "This is a no-hope manifesto, from a party that has nothing to offer the country, after spending 10 years cutting our public services," Mr Gwynne said.

To win over voters, Labour announced another spending commitment, promising to compensate more than three million women who had lost years of state pension payments when their retirement age was raised.

Think-tanks such as the Institute for Fiscal Studies have raised questions about the credibility of the plans to fund investment from both the Conservatives and Labour.

Key pledges

• Put the withdrawal agreement through Parliament before Christmas so that Britain can leave the European Union by the end of January. • Establish immigration controls and end freedom of movement. • Establish a National Skills Fund of £3 billion (S$5.3 billion) to retrain workers. • Impose a freeze on the rates of income tax, value-added sales tax and social security payments. • Lower business rates for retailers. • Set aside £2 billion for road upgrading works. • Recruit 20,000 police officers.

Held after three years of negotiations to leave the European Union, the December election, for the first time, will show how far Brexit has torn traditional political allegiances apart and will test an electorate increasingly tired of voting.

The campaign has been heated, with the Conservatives criticised for disseminating misleading social media posts.

Labour has said it will negotiate a better Brexit deal with the EU within six months that it will put to the people in a new referendum - one that will also offer the choice of remaining in the bloc.

The party's head, Mr Jeremy Corbyn, has said he would remain neutral in such a vote, something his finance policy chief John McDonnell described as the Labour leader adopting the role of "an honest broker".

Mr Johnson criticised the stance. "They want to rip up our deal and negotiate a new one. But we don't yet know of a single Labour MP or any other MP who would support this deal," he said to laughter.

"It would be farcical, it would be comical if the consequences of that approach were not so disastrous for this country and our prospects next year. Let's give that madness a miss," he added.

REUTERS