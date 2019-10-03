Johnson unveils final Brexit proposal to EU

MANCHESTER • Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday unveiled his final Brexit offer to the European Union and said if Brussels does not engage with it, Britain will stop talking and leave on Oct 31, regardless.

In his closing speech to his Conservatives' annual conference, Mr Johnson stuck to his hard line on Brexit, offering the party faithful details of what he described as his "fair and reasonable compromise".

With less than a month left until Britain is due to leave the EU, the future of Brexit, its most sig-nificant geopolitical move since World War II, is uncertain. It could leave with a deal or without one - or not leave at all.

"My friends, I am afraid that after 3½ years, people are beginning to feel that they are being taken for fools. They are beginning to suspect that there are forces in this country that simply don't want Brexit delivered at all," he said.

In a strategy that will define the future of Brexit, the EU and his premiership, Mr Johnson is betting he can get enough concessions from Brussels to persuade Brexit supporters in the British Parliament to ratify any deal.

Mr Johnson has been firm that the Oct 31 deadline will be met, but Parliament has put roadblocks in his way - passing a law that requires him to ask the EU for a delay if he fails to secure an acceptable deal at an EU summit on Oct 17-18.

The EU has repeatedly asked Britain to come up with "legal and operational" proposals for the changes Mr Johnson wants to a deal that his predecessor Theresa May negotiated with the bloc last year.

"This is the moment of truth," Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly said, adding that the EU must see the need to compromise if it wanted to avoid a "no-deal" Brexit - which would mean no measures to soften the sudden rupture of trade and cooperation agreements that have been in force for decades.

British Prime Minister's stand

MANCHESTER • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday unveiled some proposals for an amended Brexit agreement with the European Union. Here is a summary of what he said: CONSTRUCTIVE PROPOSALS Mr Johnson said he was submitting "constructive and reasonable proposals" to the EU, and he hoped Brussels would find room to compromise to secure a deal. TIME TO DELIVER BREXIT He said it was time to get Brexit done, pledging again that he would take Britain out of the European Union on Oct 31, "come what may". NO CHECKS AT IRISH BORDER Mr Johnson said his proposals will not include plans for Customs infrastructure at the border. "We will under no circumstances have checks at or near the border in Northern Ireland," he said. CONSENT He said the Northern Irish assembly would be given a "renewable" say over regulatory arrangements. The United Kingdom, he said, would leave the EU "whole and entire". EU NEEDS TO COMPROMISE Mr Johnson said the EU needs to be prepared to accept new technology to solve the issue of preventing a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic. He added that if the EU failed to be more flexible, he was ready to take Britain out of the bloc without a divorce deal. NO SECOND REFERENDUM Mr Johnson ruled out holding a second Brexit referendum. "A second referendum on the EU? Can you imagine? Another three years of this?" he said. REUTERS

Following its rejection three times by Parliament, Mr Johnson has demanded changes to the Withdrawal Agreement, especially over new arrangements with the bloc for the border between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.

But weeks of talks since Mr Johnson took power have made little headway, and British officials described the proposal unveiled yesterday as a final offer. The proposal was aimed at replacing the so-called Irish Backstop - an insurance policy to prevent the return of a hard border in Ireland - that has been the biggest hurdle to securing an agreement with Brussels.

Ireland said an invisible border is a key national interest as any checks or infrastructure on the frontier could undermine Northern Ireland's 1998 peace deal, known as the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Johnson said his proposal will not include plans for Customs infrastructure at the border. "We will under no circumstances have checks at or near the border in Northern Ireland," he said. "We will respect the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement."

A senior British government official said: "The government is either going to be negotiating a new deal or working on 'no deal' - nobody will work on a delay.

"We will keep fighting to respect the biggest democratic vote in British history. Johnson is gambling that, by taking a hard line on Brexit, he will steal votes from others such as the Brexit Party, led by veteran eurosceptic Nigel Farage, at an election widely expected to come before the end of the year."

EU diplomats and officials said the latest British proposal is "fundamentally flawed" and "won't fly", adding that another delay to Britain's departure is likely if this is London's final offer.

"If it is take it or leave it, we better close the book and start talking about the modalities of an extension," an official said.

REUTERS