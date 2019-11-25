British PM Boris Johnson unveils Conservatives' manifesto

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled his Conservative Party's manifesto yesterday, promising to bring his deal to leave the European Union back to Parliament before Christmas "to get Brexit done".

Proposals put forward by the ruling Conservatives include a promise not to increase taxes if it wins the Dec 12 election, a £3 billion (S$5.3 billion) National Skills Fund to retrain workers, and a fund for road upgrading works.

Opinion polls put the Conservatives ahead of the Labour Party with a commanding lead, although with many voters still undecided, the outcome remains far from certain.

