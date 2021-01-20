Johnson triggers G-7 fears of rival alliance to counter China

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to host an expanded Group of Seven (G-7) summit in June is worrying some other members who fear the United Kingdom may be trying to reshape the forum of wealthy nations via the back door.

Mr Johnson has invited South Korea, India and Australia as guests to this year's meeting as he tries to establish a so-called D-10 coalition of democracies to counter China and other authoritarian states.

He wants to champion global action and democratic values, and project the UK as a force for good after leaving the European Union.

While it is standard practice for a G-7 host to invite more countries to the summit, the involvement of guest nations is typically limited.

According to a person familiar with Mr Johnson's plans, that will change this year with the three countries set to take part from the get-go, from preparatory meetings of the leaders' diplomatic emissaries early next month to ministerial gatherings before the summit.

Though diplomats are waiting to understand the full implications, there is some concern that Mr Johnson's D-10 is a step towards restructuring the G-7.

One diplomat said a rival grouping risks weakening the G-7, and that could eventually raise pressure on the G-7 to expand in order to regain its lost influence.

Expansion is an idea Italy, Germany, France and Japan oppose, according to officials familiar with those governments' positions.

Two European diplomats also warned there is a risk that anti-China rhetoric foments a Cold War-style stand-off with Beijing, something that both diplomats said the G-7 must avoid after the grouping batted away Mr Donald Trump's attempts to do the same.

The issue of expanding the G-7 cuts to the heart of questions about the future of the forum and where members' strategic interests lie, especially on China.

This year's summit is a chance to repair ties after years of splintering in the Trump era. The outgoing United States president refused to sign the end-of-summit communique in Canada in 2018, while last year's meeting never took place.

Mr Johnson intends to put issues such as climate change at the centre of this year's summit, along with trade, health, press and religious freedoms, and human rights.

According to diplomats, the club's other six members welcome those aspirations, and also want to cooperate on the post-pandemic recovery.

The UK has also assured members it has no plans to propose changes to the G-7 format and that it will remain distinct from the wider group of democracies, according to three diplomats familiar with the matter.

That has not fully assuaged G-7 members' concerns. One of the diplomats said that while there is no immediate prospect of extending the group, once institutionalised, the D-10 could compete with the G-7 for relevance.

Another official said some of those concerns are shared, but that the full extent of the guests' role is not clear, and the three countries would not participate in all the preparatory work.

The same official also pointed out that expanding the G-7 would require unanimity, making it unlikely to happen any time soon.

The debate over reformatting the G-7 is not new, and the expansion idea was floated by Mr Trump last year. In addition to Australia, South Korea and India, he proposed re-inviting Russia, which was ejected after the annexation of Crimea.

Prominent voices on both sides of the Atlantic continue to push for the G-7 to open its doors to new members.

Mr Johnson's agenda has potential sticking points beyond the expansion debate. South Korea's participation is awkward for Japan, given renewed tensions stemming from its 1910 to 1945 colonial rule over the Korean peninsula.

UK and European diplomats also point to geopolitical differences. A British diplomat said that having left the EU, it makes economic sense to improve ties with Asia-Pacific nations, including those in the 10-member Asean, with which the UK is seeking a partnership status and which is also expected to be invited to the G-7 leaders' summit.

Meanwhile, the EU has faced criticism, including from the incoming Biden administration in the US, for agreeing to a trade deal with Beijing. Officials in Brussels and some European capitals argue trade should be kept separate from issues that can be dealt with using other tools, such as sanctions.

BLOOMBERG