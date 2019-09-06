Boris Johnson to make fresh bid for polls to break Brexit impasse

LONDON • The British government will make a second attempt next week to call an early general election to try to break the political deadlock over Brexit, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated that seeking an extension to Britain's membership of the European Union is a betrayal of voters who backed Brexit in 2016.

Mr Johnson's six-week-old premiership has been thrown into fresh disarray after his younger brother, Mr Jo Johnson, quit as MP and junior minister in protest against his Brexit strategy, citing tension between "family loyalty" and the "national interest".

After three days of relentless humiliation, the beleaguered Prime Minister attempted to launch a fightback with a speech from West Yorkshire. He said that only a fresh general election can resolve the political crisis engulfing Britain.

He said: "If people really think that we should stay in the EU beyond Oct 31, that should be a matter for voters to decide... I don't want an election at all, but I can't see another way."

Yesterday, the day after MPs rejected the first attempt to call a snap poll, Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg told MPs that he would put forward a "motion relating to an early parliamentary election" to be voted on Monday evening. The government failed to win enough support from lawmakers to call an election in a vote on Wednesday.

There is speculation that ministers could try to force an election via an alternative route, for example by introducing a short piece of legislation that would require only a simple majority of MPs to pass.

Mr Johnson called for the election after MPs approved a Bill that could undermine his threat to leave the European Union on Oct 31 without agreeing on exit terms.

The opposition Labour Party abstained from Wednesday's vote, saying it would not support an election until the Bill blocking a no-deal Brexit was approved. The Bill is currently being debated in the House of Lords, but is expected to become law by Monday.

The government yesterday abandoned attempts in the House of Lords to block this Bill. The move paves the way for Mr Johnson to be required to ask the EU for a three-month extension to the Brexit deadline if he fails to reach a renegotiated transition deal with the bloc by the middle of next month.

Government sources said they hope the Labour Party would, once the Bill is legislated, back an election. However, Labour is divided over the timing of any polls.

Mr Johnson wants a public vote before an EU summit on Oct 17, which could be the last chance to get a Brexit deal before Britain's scheduled departure on Oct 31.

However, some in Labour want an election after Oct 31, which would mean Mr Johnson would be forced to delay Brexit.

Since taking office in July, Mr Johnson has tried to corral the Conservative Party, which is deeply divided over Brexit, behind his strategy of leaving the European Union on Oct 31, with or without a deal.

That approach has shattered traditional party loyalties and caused him to lose both his parliamentary majority and control of the Brexit process, pushing Britain deeper into a national crisis ahead of the exit deadline and intensifying uncertainty over what path the country will take.

Meanwhile, all the domestic legislation required for Britain to leave the EU on Oct 31 is in place, Mr Rees-Mogg said yesterday.

The European Union said it is increasingly worried about Mr Johnson's stance on the Irish border and future competition rules, according to sources. While he has said he is making progress in talks to rework the terms his predecessor Theresa May agreed with the EU, European diplomats said London has yet to make any meaningful proposals.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG, REUTERS