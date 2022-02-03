Johnson survives calls for resignation over 'Partygate' for now

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to have successfully defied demands for his resignation in the wake of the publication of an official report confirming that illegal parties had taken place at his official residence in Downing Street in flagrant violation of Covid-19 pandemic lockdown restrictions.

For although a much-awaited report into this affair was scathing in condemning both the "failure of leadership and judgment" that led to "serious breaches of the standards to which those working at the heart of government must adhere", the senior civil servant who compiled the report was prevented by a legal technicality from describing these events or identifying potential culprits, therefore allowing Mr Johnson to deflect the discussion away from his possible responsibility.