Johnson sticking to Brexit plan, won't seek a delay: Ministers

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is sticking to his Brexit plan and will not seek a delay to Britain's departure from the European Union at a summit next month, two of his ministers said yesterday following a resignation from his government.

After Work and Pensions Minister Amber Rudd's shock resignation late last Saturday over Mr Johnson's Brexit policy, two ministers said the Prime Minister was determined to "keep to the plan" to leave the EU by Oct 31 with or without an agreement.

Mr Johnson has lost his Conservative government's majority in Parliament, expelled 21 rebels from the party and failed to force through a new election. Then his own brother quit the government, saying he was torn between family loyalty and the national interest.

The resignation of Ms Rudd over what she described as the government's disproportionate focus on preparing for a no-deal Brexit has only heightened the sense of crisis.

Mr Johnson's office said yesterday that the government has appointed Ms Therese Coffey as Work and Pensions Minister.

Yesterday, Ms Rudd denied she was accusing the government of lying over its efforts to negotiate a Brexit deal, saying she was just reporting what she had seen.

"I am saying that 80 to 90 per cent of the work that I can see going on, on the EU relationship, is about preparation for no-deal. It's about disproportion," she told the BBC.

"The purpose of this resignation is to make the point that the Conservative Party, at its best, should be a moderate party that embraces people with different views of the EU."

But Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab rebutted her view, describing ongoing "intense negotiations" in Brussels. He emphasised that the government would not be deterred from what some describe as a hardline strategy on Brexit.

"I do also think that on some of these key issues, people need to understand, and the voters get it, that we've got to keep to the plan," Mr Raab told Sky News.

Both he and Finance Minister Sajid Javid also contradicted EU officials who have said Britain has yet to come up with new suggestions for changes to the deal agreed by former British premier Theresa May.

"First of all, the Prime Minister will go to the council meeting on the 17th and 18th (of October), he'll be trying to strike a deal. He absolutely will not be asking for an extension in that meeting," Mr Javid told the BBC.

But France said Britain was failing to say what it wanted. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that, as things stood, an extension would not be granted even if Britain asked for one next month. Asked if an extension beyond Oct 31 was possible, Mr Le Drian said not under current conditions.

"We are not going to (extend) this every three months," he said.

Britain's political crisis stepped up a gear last week, when Parliament passed legislation to try to force Mr Johnson to secure a Brexit extension if Parliament has not approved either a deal or consented to leaving without one by Oct 19.

Queen Elizabeth II is expected to sign it into law today but Mr Johnson says he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than request such an extension - something that opposition parties say could mean seeing the Prime Minister breaking the law.

Mr Johnson has countered by asking for a new election on Oct 15, but opposition parties said they could not trust him to stick to his word by holding the new polls before Britain is due to leave the EU at the end of that month.

"Until we've ruled a no-deal off the agenda, I can't risk, with Boris Johnson being in power, that he wouldn't somehow impose that on the country," Labour Party's finance policy chief John McDonnell said. "So if we can get no-deal off the agenda, then I'd like a general election and part of that would be saying let's have a referendum."

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party plans to stand a candidate against Parliamentary Speaker John Bercow at the next national election, Business Minister Andrea Leadsom said, accusing him of "flagrant abuse" of his power.

REUTERS