Johnson says he's leaving with 'head held high'

LONDON • Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday told Parliament he would leave office with his "head held high" despite the downfall of his scandal-hit leadership.

Labour leader Keir Starmer took aim at his outgoing foe during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session, calling him "totally deluded to the bitter end".

That raised cheers from the opposition benches.

In a sign of things to come, Mr Starmer also set his sights on those Tory MPs battling to become prime minister, including on the complicated tax affairs of wealthy front runner Rishi Sunak.

The session began with a furious Speaker throwing out Mr Kenny MacAskill and Mr Neale Hanvey, both from the Scottish pro-independence party Alba, after they launched a protest.

It was expected to be Mr Johnson's penultimate appearance at the session of questions before Parliament breaks for the summer and the Tory party elects its new leader.

But Mr Johnson suggested that a leader may be elected "by acclamation" before next week, and that it could be his final appearance at the weekly ritual, if the remaining two candidates reach a deal between them.

The contenders have already ruled that out. Mr Johnson's press secretary told reporters he was merely noting "uncertainty" about the race.

Mr Johnson's premiership began to crumble when he was found to have broken coronavirus regulations in a series of parties at his Downing Street office.

Mr Starmer said sarcastically his rival could "forget about following the rules".

"I am going to miss this weekly nonsense from him," the Labour leader joked.

