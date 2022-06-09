Johnson says he won't be blown off course after no-confidence vote

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not be distracted from his government's agenda after more than 40 per cent of his own Conservative Party said they had no confidence in his leadership.

"In a long political career so far, I have of course picked up political opponents all over," he said yesterday in reply to Labour MP Angela Eagle, answering questions in Parliament for the first time since the Tory vote.

He added that "absolutely nothing and no one" would "stop us with getting on and delivering".

Mr Johnson was loudly cheered by his MPs when he took his seat in the chamber, and Tory spirits remained high as opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer failed to land any major blows on the Prime Minister with a line of questioning that focused on the current state of the National Health Service rather than the turmoil in the Tories.

The premier is seeking to reunite his party and move on from the grave blow to his authority provided by the 148 Conservative MPs who voted against him in Monday's confidence vote.

That in itself was the culmination of months of infighting and missteps that waylaid his administration.

There was no sign of open dissent from his backbenchers yesterday, and Tory questioners focused on policy issues rather than the premier's poor performance in Monday's vote.

Despite having only 211 of his 359 MPs supporting him on Monday, Mr Johnson has not suffered any further backlash from his party in the form of key ministerial resignations or extra criticism.

So far, his promise to get back to his domestic agenda has been enough to stave off a further challenge.

But critics have warned the political storm is far from over for Mr Johnson, after 148 Tory MPs failed to back him.

"Johnson achieved a remarkable election victory in 2019. But he has let things slide since then," one of them, former Cabinet member David Davis, wrote in The Times.

"His victory in (Monday's) vote provides his last chance to get his act together."

Senior backbencher Tobias Ellwood, who voted against Mr Johnson, said he was living on borrowed time.

"I think we're talking a matter of months, up to party conference (in October)," he told Sky News on Tuesday.

Mr Johnson, who called the 211-148 vote a "convincing result", has vowed to plough on, insisting it was time to "draw a line" under questions about his leadership and the "partygate" scandal over lockdown-breaking events at Downing Street.

His team has tried to regain the offensive by pointing to a set-piece speech expected in the coming days on new economic support measures, as Britons struggle with a cost-of-living crisis.

There are also growing calls for Mr Johnson to cut taxes to ease the burden on people and reunify his traditionally low-tax party.

"I would like to see cuts where they're possible," Health Secretary Sajid Javid told BBC News. "And I know that this is something the government is taking very seriously."

But many doubt Mr Johnson can recover voters' trust, as the party braces itself for two parliamentary by-elections this month and an upcoming investigation by MPs into whether he lied to Parliament over partygate.

Under current Tory rules, he cannot be challenged again for a year, which leaves little time for any new leader to emerge before the next general election due by 2024.

Amid speculation among MPs and in the British press that Mr Johnson may sack some of his ministers and bring new faces into the government, his press secretary told reporters yesterday that there are no plans for a Cabinet reshuffle.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE