Johnson says he will seek Brexit delay if there's no deal by Oct 19

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will send a letter to the European Union asking for a Brexit delay if no divorce deal has been agreed on by Oct 19, according to government papers submitted to a Scottish court, the BBC reported.

Last month, opposition lawmakers and rebels from Mr Johnson's Conservative Party forced through the "Benn Act", requiring him to delay Britain's departure from the EU if he has not agreed to a withdrawal treaty in the next two weeks.

This is to prevent what they say will be a calamitous no-deal Brexit.

Mr Johnson has promised he will abide by that law, which he has called "the surrender Act". But he also vowed that he would not ask for any delay and that Britain would leave the EU, "do or die", on Oct 31, failing to explain the apparent contradiction.

Opponents suspect he will seek some kind of legal escape route or seek to pressure the EU into refusing to agree to an extension.

Anti-Brexit campaigners began legal action in Scottish courts yesterday to order him to comply with the Benn Act or have judges write to the EU on his behalf asking for the extension.

The legal challenge also says that if Mr Johnson fails to comply, the courts could impose penalties "including fine and imprisonment".

In submissions to the Scottish court, the government said that Mr Johnson accepted that he was obliged to send a letter to the EU asking for a delay, and that if an extension was granted, Britain would also agree to it.

"In the event that neither of the conditions set out... is satisfied, he will send a letter in the form set out in the schedule by no later than Oct 19, 2019," said the document posted on Twitter by Mr Jolyon Maugham, a lawyer involved in the case against Mr Johnson.

The current case is taking place just over a week after Mr Johnson was humiliated by a landmark Supreme Court ruling that he had suspended Parliament unlawfully.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said yesterday that if Britain requested an extension to its Brexit deadline, he would consider it, adding that an extension would be preferable to the UK crashing out of the EU.

"My preference is that we come to an agreement and that we have a deal by the middle of October," Mr Varadkar said during a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen.

"But if the UK government were to request an extension, of course we would consider it. But I think most EU countries would really only consider it for a good reason, and that reason would have to be put forward. But certainly an extension would be better than no deal."

Mr Varadkar also said that the Brexit deal agreed with former British prime minister Theresa May allowed for checks to take place in ports and airports, and not along the land border.

"The difficulty with what Prime Minister Johnson has put on the table is that on the face of it, it appears to create two borders - checks at the ports and airports and also near the land border," Mr Varadkar said.

"I think there is a long way to go before we can back an agreement that actually carries the support of the people of Northern Ireland and the people of the Republic of Ireland as well," he said.

Meanwhile, diplomats have warned that Britain and Europe will have to agree on a draft text next week if they are to sign a deal to avoid a chaotic no-deal divorce or another Brexit delay before this month's deadline.

European officials insist that the deadline of next Friday is not an ultimatum to Mr Johnson's government, but a simple fact of the Brussels diplomatic calendar.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE