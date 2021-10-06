Johnson says 127 drivers applied for UK fuel trucker visas

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday that 127 drivers had applied for fuel trucker visas amid an acute shortage of drivers that has strained supply chains to breaking point.

With fuel companies and supermarkets warning that a shortage of drivers was hitting deliveries, the government said late last month that it would temporarily reverse its immigration rules and grant 5,000 visas for EU drivers to operate in Britain. It said 300 of those could arrive immediately to drive oil tankers.

Mr Johnson told BBC TV that the haulage industry had been asked to provide the details of drivers who were willing to come to Britain, and it had given only 127 names.

"What that shows is the global shortage," he said.

British military personnel in fatigues began delivering fuel yesterday to ease the acute trucker shortage that triggered panic buying at the pumps.

Mr Johnson denied the world's fifth-largest economy was heading into crisis.

When asked by BBC Radio, he said: "No. I think that on the contrary, what you are seeing with the UK economy and, indeed the global economy, is very largely in the supply chains the stresses and strains you would expect from a giant waking up."

Asked if Britain was heading for a 1970s-style inflationary spiral, he said: "I don't think that the problem will present itself in that way, and I think actually that this country's natural ability to sort out its logistics and supply chains is very strong."

REUTERS