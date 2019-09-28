Johnson rebuffs claims of inciting violence with Brexit language

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rebuffed allegations yesterday that he was whipping up social divisions with charged language about his Brexit opponents, saying the only way to calm the simmering tensions was to stop delaying and leave the European Union.

Opponents said Mr Johnson's language could incite violence.

Mr Johnson said the country's social tensions are caused by Britain's failure to leave the EU more than three years after it had voted in a referendum to do so.

"Once you do that, then so much of the heat and the anxiety will come out of the debate," he said yesterday as he visited a hospital. The visit was part of unofficial campaigning for an election that looks set to come soon.

"Get it done and then we will all be able to move on," he added.

Mr Johnson has argued that he is safeguarding the will of the public against the interests of the political establishment, which wants to remain in the EU.

In truth, the British public and its politicians are both bitterly divided over how - or even whether - to leave the 28-nation bloc.

Concerns abound over how the country would adjust to the shock.

Britain's government watchdog says there is still a "significant amount" of work to do to ensure that the country has an adequate supply of medical drugs in case of a no-deal Brexit.

The National Audit Office said additional shipping capacity chartered by the United Kingdom for sending goods across the English Channel might not be operational until the end of November.

Of more than 12,300 medicines licensed in the UK, about 7,000 arrive from or via the EU, mostly across the Channel.

Mr Johnson says good progress is being made in the talks, which continued yesterday with a meeting between UK Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and EU negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels.

But the EU says it is still waiting for concrete proposals from Britain on maintaining an open border between the UK's Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland - the key sticking point to a Brexit deal.

The head of the EU's executive commission said a no-deal Brexit would be a "catastrophe" for the UK and Europe - but that it would be Britain's fault.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has said that he and Mr Barnier are doing everything they can to secure an agreement.

"If in the end that doesn't succeed, the responsibility for this lies on the British side alone," he told German daily Augsburger Allgemeine.

In a bid to prevent a no-deal Brexit, Mr Johnson's political opponents in Parliament have passed a law compelling the government to ask the EU for a delay to the UK's exit if no deal has been struck by late next month.

Mr Johnson is adamant that he will not do that - but also says that he will comply with the law.

Former Conservative prime minister John Major said he feared the government would use constitutional trickery to get around the legislation by suspending it until after the Oct 31 Brexit deadline.

Yesterday, British International Development Secretary Alok Sharma refused to say whether the Cabinet had discussed such a tactic.

"We are absolutely going to comply with the law, we are working incredibly hard to get a deal and we will be leaving on Oct 31," he said.

Ms Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party and First Minister of Scotland, indicated that she would support installing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn or another candidate as temporary prime minister until a no-deal Brexit is off the table.

If other opposition parties agree, this could pave the way for a Corbyn-led administration within weeks or even days.

